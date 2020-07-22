Singapore stock watch: Top Glove, CapitaLand Mall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, MIT, OCBC, Thomson Medical

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (July 22):

Top Glove: Malaysian authorities found no evidence of forced labour at a factory of the world's largest glove maker Top Glove following a raid last week, the human resources ministry said on Tuesday. Two units of Top Glove were last week barred by US Customs, citing forced labour issues. Shares of the company were up $0.09 or 1.1 per cent to $8.24 at Tuesday's close.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): Its DPU tumbled 27.7 per cent to 2.11 cents for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net property income almost halved to $68.1 million, amid lower gross rental income arising from rental waivers granted to tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic, CMT's manager said on Wednesday. Its units ended trading at $2.02 on Tuesday, up $0.01 or 0.5 per cent.

Keppel DC Reit: The data centre real estate investment trust on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 4.375 cents for the first half-year ended June 30, 2020, up 13.6 per cent from 3.85 cents a year ago. The counter closed at $2.75 on Tuesday, up $0.09 or 3.4 per cent, before the results were out.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): Its distribution per unit (DPU) fell 7.4 per cent to 2.87 cents for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, down from 3.1 cents for the year-ago period. This was despite distributable income rising 11.6 per cent on the back of higher net property income and distributions declared by joint ventures. MIT units finished at $2.97 on Tuesday, up $0.02 or 0.7 per cent, before the results were released.

OCBC Bank: The lender has filed an application to appoint judicial managers over Xihe Holdings and four of its vessel-owning subsidiaries, citing "strong distrust" in Xihe's current management after evidence of fraud was uncovered at sister company Hin Leong Trading in April. OCBC shares moved up $0.03 or 0.3 per cent to $9.21 at Tuesday's close.

Thomson Medical Group: Thomson Kids Pte Ltd (TKPL), incorporated by the group's wholly-owned subsidiary Thomson Medical Pte Ltd, will focus on children's developmental health and well-being. TKPL will start off with a learning centre that offers structured educational programmes based on evidence-based interventions that help children with learning difficulties, the group said on Tuesday after trading hours. Thomson Medical Group's shares closed at 5.7 cents, up 0.1 cent or 1.8 per cent.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings: The mainboard-listed speciality rubber chemicals producer is looking to acquire Shandong-based dangerous-waste treatment firm Heze Yongshun Environmental Protection Technology for 43 million yuan (S$8.5 million). Shares of China Sunsine gained 0.5 cent or 1.4 per cent to close at 35.5 cents, before it announced the proposed acquisition.

Koufu Group: The food and beverage player plans to focus its energy on home-ground expansion this year, now that its planned overseas expansion will have to take a backseat amid the Covid-19 situation. Koufu shares rose 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent to finish Tuesday at 68 cents.

CSE Global: The mainboard-listed technology group secured $114.9 million in new orders for the second quarter of this year, an 8.5 per cent increase from a year ago. The growth in new orders was driven by the infrastructure and the mining and minerals segments. CSE shares ended trading at $0.48 on Tuesday, up $0.02 or 4.4 per cent, before the announcement.