Singapore stock watch: Singtel, ComfortDelGro, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Halcyon Agri

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Aug 17):

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco on Monday said travel restrictions, lower footfall in retail stores, deferred projects, "intense" price competition and declines in carriage revenues took a toll on its earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30. Singtel shares rose $0.02 or 0.8 per cent to close at $2.44 on Friday.

ComfortDelGro Corp: Weak ridership during the pandemic dragged the land transport giant into the red for the half year ended June 30, 2020. The group chalked up a net loss of $6 million against a net profit of $146.3 million a year ago, it said in results released on Friday after market close. The counter ended trading at $1.39, down $0.02 or 1.4 per cent.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): Its manager said it has agreed to sell a Singapore data centre located at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent to Equinix Singapore at a proposed price of $125 million. The sale price represents a 23.3 per cent premium over the development cost. The counter dropped $0.05 or 1.6 per cent to $3.11 on Friday, before the announcement.

Halcyon Agri Corp: The natural rubber supplier's net loss widened to US$40.4 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020, from a US$3.4 million loss a year ago, it said in results released on Friday night. Sales volumes fell 13.4 per cent amid weaker demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Halcyon Agri shares were down one cent or 4.4 per cent to 21.5 cents at Friday's close.

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering): In anticipation of the absence of government subsidies next year, the company will cut costs to offset headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic. For its aerospace sector, this means "exiting some businesses that have less long-term viability", Jeffrey Lam, deputy president of the aerospace sector, said on Friday during the results briefing. Shares of ST Engineering ended Friday at $3.39, up 3.7 per cent or $0.12.

Golden Energy and Resources: Net profit for the coal mining and trading company rose 32.4 per cent to US$16.5 million for the first half of this year, lifted by an 18.6 per cent increase in revenue as the company's production volume surged 31.7 per cent. The stock ended Friday flat at 16.4 cents, before its results were released.

Boustead Singapore: Deep relationships are supporting the conglomerate's order book, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted its energy and real estate businesses, chairman and group chief executive Wong Fong Fui told The Business Times in an interview published on Monday. Boustead shares lost $0.01 or 1.4 per cent to finish Friday at $0.72.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit): Its manager on Friday night posted a distribution per unit of 1.74 euro cents for the half year to June, down 14.7 per cent from a year ago. The manager said it is focusing on acquiring assets in Germany and neighbouring markets to increase the Reit's exposure to logistics properties. Cromwell E-Reit units closed flat at 44 euro cents.

DBS: The bank on Monday announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to train at least 3,000 DBS employees in artificial intelligence and machine learning skills by the end of this year, through gamified learning. DBS shares fell $0.35 or 1.6 per cent to close at $21.07 on Friday.