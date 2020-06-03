Singapore stock watch: SIA, ST Engineering, SIA Engineering China Everbright, Valuetronics

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (June 3:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The rights issue of shares by SIA has been fully subscribed, though shareholders were less keen to participate in the rights issue of mandatory convertible bonds, application results out on Tuesday showed. SIA shares closed at $4.11 on Tuesday, up $0.23 or 5.9 per cent, before this announcement.

ST Engineering, SIA Engineering: With the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme, companies such as ST Engineering and SIA Engineering will receive millions in additional wage support to cushion the blow that Covid-19 has dealt the aerospace industry. But the road to recovery for airlines - and by extension, aerospace - will be a long, hard one, market observers say. Shares of ST Engineering closed at $3.30 on Tuesday, up $0.08 or 2.5 per cent, while SIA Engineering shares closed at $1.90, up $0.11 or 6.2 per cent.

China Everbright Water: Mainboard-listed China Everbright Water plans to issue a first tranche of 1.2 billion yuan ($236.5 million) notes in China on or around June 8, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday. This will be part of a proposed three billion yuan issuance and the notes will have a maturity period of five years. The counter closed at 22 cents on Tuesday, up 1.5 cents or 7.3 per cent.

Valuetronics Holdings: Valuetronics posted a 10.3 per cent drop in net profit to HK$178.9 million ($32.3 million) for its full year ended March 31, 2020, from HK$199.5 million a year ago. This came as the mainboard-listed electronics manufacturer recorded lower revenue for both its industrial and commercial electronics segment and consumer electronics segment. Valuetronics shares closed at $0.68 on Tuesday, up $0.03 or 4.6 per cent.

CSE Global: CSE Global posted a net profit of $7.1 million in the first quarter, up 23.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier on higher takings from the Americas and the Asia-Pacific regions. CSE Global shares rose 2.5 cents or 5.6 per cent on Tuesday to close at 47.5 cents, ahead of its results announcement.

Sim Leisure Group: The theme park operator on Tuesday said the resignation of its chief financial officer, Seah Kheng Hong, was due to a "mismatch of expectations" between the management and Mr Seah regarding the demands and requirements of his daily roles and responsibilities. The counter last traded at $0.27 on May 29.

Vallianz Holdings: Offshore support vessel owner-operator Vallianz Holdings said on Tuesday that Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services has agreed to acquire all the debts owed by associate PT Vallianz Offshore Maritim to Caterpillar Financial Services Asia and Caterpillar Financial Australia. Shares of Vallianz closed at six cents on Monday, down 0.1 cent or 1.6 per cent.