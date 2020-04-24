Singapore stock watch: SGX, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Sats, HC Surgical, Oxley

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (April 24):

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator on Friday reported a 38 per cent rise in net profit to $137.5 million for its third quarter ended March 31, from $99.7 million a year ago. This was mainly due to revenue increases across all three of its businesses: equities; fixed income, currencies and commodities; and data, connectivity and indices. SGX shares ended at $10.16 on Thursday, down $0.23 or 2.2 per cent.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): MLT declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.048 cents for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, up 1.2 per cent from 2.024 cents in the year-ago period. The real estate investment trust's (Reit) distributable income increased by 6.2 per cent to $77.8 million. MLT units closed up $0.03 or 1.74 per cent at $1.75 on Thursday before the release of the results.

Sats: The ground handler and inflight caterer told The Business Times that it is obliged to issue three to four million shares per year out of its treasury stock pool to managers and senior management pursuant to its share award scheme. The company spent nearly $1.6 million on share buybacks in the first week of April. Sats closed $0.01 or 0.33 per cent down at $3.03 on Thursday.

HC Surgical Specialists: HC Surgical said that for the half-year ended Nov 30, 2019, surgeon Julian Ong's private practice contributed 17 per cent of revenue and 13 per cent of the group's profit to shareholders. Dr Ong had recently lost a defamation suit against a woman who told other doctors that he and another specialist had colluded to have sex with female patients. Shares of HC Surgical closed up 1.5 cents or 4 per cent to 39.5 cents on Thursday.

Oxley Holdings: The company's subsidiary, Oxley Gem (Cambodia), on April 1 commenced formal legal proceedings in Singapore against its former contractor Sino Great Wall Engineering (SGW). This is to seek compensation from SGW for all damages suffered due to repeated breaches of its contractual obligations, the real estate developer said in a filing late Thursday night. Shares of Oxley Holdings closed at 21.5 cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent or 2.3 per cent.

IReit Global: The manager of IReit Global has appointed Louis d'Estienne d'Orves as its new chief executive officer. Units of IReit closed flat at 65.5 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Mary Chia Holdings: The Catalist-listed company announced on Thursday night that SAC Capital will be its new continuing sponsor from this Saturday. The last day of sponsorship of the current continuing sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF), will be Friday. "The change of continuing sponsor is due to commercial reasons," Mary Chia Holdings said. Its shares last traded on Feb 26 at 9.5 cents.