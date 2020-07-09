Singapore stock watch: Olam, Keppel, Clearbridge, Hatten Land, Biolidics, ST Group Food

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (July 9):

Olam International: The agri-business group's wholly-owned unit, Olam Treasury, has obtained a medium-term samurai loan facility aggregating 25 billion yen (S$324.2 million) in the Japanese market. Olam shares closed down $0.01 or 0.7 per cent to $1.38 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Keppel Corporation: The completion date of upstream oil and gas firm KrisEnergy's debt restructuring has been extended to Sept 30, from July 15, under an amended loan agreement with Kepinvest Singapore - wholly owned by Keppel Corporation. The conglomerate's shares gained $0.07 or 1.2 per cent to finish on Wednesday at $6.13, before the announcement.

Clearbridge Health: The Catalist-listed precision medicine firm said eight people comprising patients and staff had tested positive for the coronavirus at its medical centre in Manila. As a precautionary measure, Clearbridge Medical Philippines Inc has voluntarily ceased the affected operations and segregated non-affected operations at the medical centre for 14 days, with effect from July 8. Clearbridge shares closed at 17.2 cents on Wednesday, up 0.1 cent or 0.6 per cent.

Hatten Land: The Catalist-listed property developer said that holders of its US$25 million, 8 per cent guaranteed secured bonds due 2020 have agreed to let it defer repayment on the bonds for the third time. This time, the repayment date will be extended to Aug 8, 2020. Shares of Hatten Land fell 0.2 cent or 2.9 per cent to 6.8 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Biolidics: The Singapore-based cancer-diagnostics company has entered into an agreement with Hangzhou-based LC-Bio to develop cancer-diagnostic solutions. Under the five-year agreement, Biolidics will be LC-Bio's exclusive partner in China at the latter's medical laboratory in Hangzhou. Biolidics shares closed down 0.5 cent, or 1.6 per cent, to 31 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

ST Group Food Holdings: Winding-up petitions have been filed against food-chain operator PappaRich group, an indirect subsidiary of the Australia-based ST Group Food Holdings. The petitions were filed by investment holdings firm Agathisfour and Chen Khai Voon with the High Court of Malaya, ST Group Food said. The counter closed down 0.2 cent or 1.7 per cent to 11.4 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.