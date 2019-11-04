Singapore stock watch: Manulife US Reit, Eagle Hospitality Trust, ISDN, Pacific Star

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday (Nov 4):

Manulife US Reit: Manulife US Reit on Monday posted a 2 per cent fall in its third-quarter distribution per unit to 1.48 US cents for the three months ended Sept 30, from 1.51 US cents a year ago. This was mainly due to an enlarged unit base following a placement and preferential offering to partially fund its US$198.8 million acquisition of 400 Capitol Mall. The Reit's third-quarter DPU comprises an advanced distribution of 1.47 US cents to be paid on Nov 29, while the remaining DPU of 0.01 US cent will be paid with its Q4 DPU in the first quarter next year. Manulife US Reit units closed at 92 US cents on Friday, up 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 US cent.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): Asset management firm ASAP sold six hotels to EHT's sponsor ahead of EHT's initial public offering (IPO) to gain transaction certainty independent of the IPO process, said EHT. The trust was responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which questioned the rationale for the sale to be conducted in such a manner, as opposed to a direct sale of the hotels to the trust. Units in EHT closed at 52.5 US cents on Friday, down 3.5 cents.

ISDN Holdings: Mainboard-listed ISDN Holdings on Monday said it has taken a 33 per cent stake in a joint venture (JV) which will build an 80 megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Cambodia. The industrial automation firm will inject US$500,000 as equity into the JV and another US$2.5 million as a shareholder loan representing the expected investment sum for the project's initial development phase. The counter closed at 22 cents on Friday, down 2.2 per cent, or 0.5 cent.

Pacific Star Development: Pacific Star Development has flagged that it expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended Sept 30, citing tough market conditions and higher finance costs. The company is still in the process of finalising its results for Q1 FY20, which will be released on or before Nov 14. The counter last closed at 13 cents on Oct 30, down one cent.

Trading halt: Environmental engineering services firm Citic Environtech requested a trading halt on Monday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement. The counter closed at 37 cents on Friday, up 7.3 per cent, or 2.5 cents.