Singapore stock watch: Keppel, Yangzijiang, CapitaLand, Bukit Sembawang

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (May 29):

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate on Thursday night unveiled a 10-year roadmap focusing on four segments from offshore & marine to property. Separately, Keppel announced it will issue U$300 million worth of notes due 2025, bearing a coupon of 2.459 per cent per annum. Its shares fell $0.06 or 1 per cent to close at $5.97, before both announcements.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding: The mainboard-listed Chinese shipbuilder has clinched a contract to build four container feeders worth a total of 392 million yuan ($77.8 million), it announced on Thursday evening. The counter finished the day at 93.5 cents, down one cent or 1.1 per cent.

CapitaLand: The real estate giant will roll out tech solutions such as robots and an air disinfection system at its malls, to enhance cleaning and disinfecting routines ahead of Singapore's "circuit breaker" lifting in June, it said on Friday. Shares of CapitaLand ended Thursday at $2.89, down $0.01 or 0.4 per cent.

Bukit Sembawang Estates: The property developer sank deeper into the red with a $14.2 million loss for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, weighed down by steeper operating costs. Its shares closed at $3.94 on Thursday, up $0.01 or 0.3 per cent, before the results were released.

China Everbright Water: It won a contract to expand a wastewater treatment project in China's Shandong province, which will entail an investment of 130 million yuan (S$26.2 million). Shares of the mainboard-listed firm closed at 19.9 cents on Thursday, down 0.1 cent or 0.5 per cent, before the announcement.

Broadway Industrial Group: The watch-listed precision manufacturer on Thursday evening said it has entered into a non-binding indicative proposal to sell its hard-disk-drive business to an unidentified potential buyer, with the consideration to be paid in cash or equity. Shares of Broadway Industrial closed at 9.8 cents on Thursday, gaining 0.1 cent or 1 per cent.

Willas-Array Electronics: Willas-Array saw its net loss widen to HK$72.6 million (S$13.3 million) for its full year ended March 31, 2020, from HK$19 million a year ago, amid intense price competition and weak demand. Shares of the Hong Kong-based electronic components distributor last traded at HK$0.28 on May 20.