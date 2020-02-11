Singapore stock watch: HPH Trust, Oxley, OUE, NetLink, Sembcorp, RE&S, Soilbuild

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 11):

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust): It trimmed its fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) by 41 per cent to five HK cents, amid a drop in underlying earnings. While revenue was down by 11 per cent on a drop in transshipment cargo, operating expenses did not fall as fast, eating into operating profit. The counter fell 0.1 US cent or 0.62 per cent to US$0.161 at Monday's close, before the results were announced.

Oxley Holdings: The mainboard-listed developer saw its second-quarter earnings decimated by a sharp decrease in other gains, on the absence of a fair-value gain as an investment property in Dublin was revalued. The group's Q2 net profit plunged by 89.9 per cent to $3.56 million. Oxley shares were down half a cent or 1.45 per cent to $0.34 on Monday before it released its results.

OUE Limited: The real estate developer inked a deal on Monday to take a majority stake in Indonesian company Maxx Coffee Prima, which runs the Maxx coffee chain in Indonesia and Singapore. OUE's wholly-owned Oddish Ventures unit will pay 229 billion rupiah (S$23.2 million) in cash to buy a 88.43 per cent stake from two firms. OUE shares closed flat at $1.43 on Monday before the announcement.

NetLink NBN Trust: The fibre broadband operator saw its third-quarter earnings lifted by rising home broadband connections, according to unaudited results released on Monday after trading hours. Revenue ticked up by 2.9 per cent to $91.6 million, with higher residential revenue eroded in part by lower contributions from other segments. The counter was down $0.01 or 0.99 per cent to $1.00 at Monday's close.

Sembcorp Industries: The energy and utilities group's wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Singapore came in on Monday as the preferred bidder for national water agency's planned floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir. Shares of Sembcorp Industries fell $0.03 or 1.48 per cent to $2.00 on Monday before the announcement.

RE&S Holdings: The Catalist-listed restaurateur, which operates brands such as Ichiban Boshi and Kuriya Dining, sank into the red in its second quarter, due to temporary store closures at Great World City and Jurong Point. RE&S shares shed 0.2 cent or 1.33 per cent to $0.148 on Monday before the results were announced.

Soilbuild Construction Group: The mainboard-listed firm has won a $48.3 million contract - to build an apartment block in the Novena area - from a company owned by executive chairman Lim Chap Huat. Soilbuild Construction shares last traded flat at $0.06 on Jan 24.

Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT): The owner of APTT's trustee-manager is selling its 65 per cent stake to a company controlled by Taiwan-listed Dafeng TV's founder Dai Yung Huei for an undisclosed sum, according to a filing on Tuesday morning. APTT units closed at $0.166 on Monday, down 0.2 cent or 1.2 per cent on a cum-dividend basis.

Hatten Land: Catalist-listed developer Hatten Land on Tuesday posted a net profit of RM285,000 (S$95,500) for its second quarter ended Dec 31, reversing from a loss of RM8.3 million in the year-ago period. Shares in Hatten Land last traded at 8.3 cents on Feb 6, down 0.2 cent or 2.3 per cent.

Singapore O&G, Katrina Group: Both Catalist-listed firms on Monday evening warned of losses in FY2019. Singapore O&G's expected net loss is due to significant impairment of goodwill, while Katrina Group's loss is partly due to the gestation period of new outlets. Shares in Singapore O&G closed at 29 cents on Monday, up 0.5 cent or 1.8 per cent. Katrina Group shares last traded at 12.5 cents on Feb 7, down 2.4 cents or 16.1 per cent.

Trading halts: On Tuesday morning, Catalist-listed property management firm OEL (Holdings) as well as mainboard-listed BH Global Corporation, which provides supply chain management and integration engineering services, have called for trading halts, pending the release of announcements.