Singapore stock watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance, Kitchen Culture

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Sept 22):

DBS, UOB, OCBC: Singapore banks are increasingly using data to customise personal finance, The Business Times reported on Tuesday. DBS is the latest to convert customer data into "hyper-personalised" recommendations. OCBC has a financial insights tool, while UOB launched its artificial intelligence-driven digital banking service last year.

Separately, according to leaked files from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, DBS was among banks in Singapore that handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions between 2000 and 2017.

DBS shares closed at $19.99 on Monday, down $0.06 or 0.3 per cent, UOB finished at $19.20, slipping $0.01 or 0.1 per cent, while OCBC ended at $8.47, down $0.03 or 0.4 per cent.

Keppel Corporation: Its offshore and marine arm has clinched two contracts worth about $200 million combined - one in the US and the other in Singapore - the conglomerate said on Tuesday in a regulatory update. The counter closed at $4.19 on Monday, down $0.09 or 2.1 per cent.

SingHaiyi Group: The mainboard-listed property developer has accepted a tender offer to sell some 17.5 million stapled securities in Australia's Cromwell Property Group for A$16.1 million (S$15.9 million). SingHaiyi will see its ownership reduced to 1.6 per cent. SingHaiyi shares closed up by 0.1 cent or 1.4 per cent to 7.3 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Fragrance Group: The real estate developer saw its first-half cost of sales balloon on contributions from a new project in Australia, it said. The mainboard-listed counter lost 0.1 cent or 0.9 per cent to 11.4 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

UG Healthcare: The Malaysian glove maker's three-for-one share split, which was approved by shareholders last week, will take effect on Oct 2. Shares of Catalist-listed UG Healthcare fell $0.16 or 7 per cent to $2.14 on Monday, before the latest news.

MindChamps PreSchool: The mainboard-listed education provider announced on Monday after market close that it expects to open its 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-end. MindChamps shares ended flat at $0.29.

Kitchen Culture: The Catalist-listed kitchen-equipment supplier has called for a shareholder vote on Oct 7 over its plan to invest in a Chinese financial technology firm. The counter closed down by 1.6 cents or 10.8 per cent to 13.2 cents on Monday, before this announcement.