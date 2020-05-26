Singapore stock watch: ComfortDelGro, Koufu, DBS, Lian Beng, SLB, Geo Energy

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (May 26):

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The transport giant's net profit fell 48.9 per cent on year to $36 million for the first quarter ended March 31, hit by weak ridership amid Covid-19-induced lockdowns in the markets in which it operates. Shares of ComfortDelGro, trading cum-dividend, closed down 3.15 per cent to $1.54 on Friday.

Koufu: The food and beverage operator said on Friday that the openings of two food courts and two R&B bubble tea kiosks have been "tentatively moved" to the third quarter of this year, from the second quarter. Shares of Koufu, trading cum-dividend, closed down 1.56 per cent to $0.63 on Friday before the announcement.

DBS: The lender has approved over 3,500 loans for micro and small enterprises, totalling more than $1.1 billion, under Enterprise Singapore's financing schemes. DBS shares closed at $19.18 on Friday, down $0.27 or 1.4 per cent.

Lian Beng Group, SLB Development: The mainboard-listed construction firm on Friday night disclosed that it has asked for a further extension of time to dispose of competing business in relation to its Catalist-listed subsidiary SLB. On Friday, SLB shares closed up 0.5 cent or 4.4 per cent to 12 cents, while Lian Beng shares closed down 0.5 cent or 1.3 per cent to 37.5 cents, before the news.

Geo Energy Resources: Fitch Ratings has downgraded the coal producer's long-term issuer default rating to C from CC, following the mainboard-listed firm's tender offer and consent solicitation to change the protective covenant of its US dollar notes due 2022. Shares of Geo Energy closed at 13.2 cents on Friday, down 0.6 cent or 4.35 per cent.

iX Biopharma: The pharmaceutical maker has commenced the supply of its Wafesil and Silcap medicines through telemedicine in Australia, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday. The medicines, which are supplied to Australian pharmacies and available to patients by doctors' prescription, are for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. Shares of iX Biopharma closed at 21.5 cents on Friday, down 1.5 cent or 6.5 per cent.