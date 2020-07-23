Singapore stock watch: CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit, AEM, iFast, Keppel Infra Trust

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (July 23):

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT): The real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said on Thursday that its distribution per unit (DPU) fell 23.2 per cent to 1.69 cents for the second quarter ended June 30, from 2.20 cents a year ago. Units in CCT dropped $0.01 or 0.6 per cent to $1.75 as at 9am on Thursday.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): For the first six months of this year, Suntec Reit's DPU was 31.3 per cent lower at 3.293 cents, from 4.795 cents a year ago. Gross revenue was down 16.1 per cent to $149.4 million for the half year. The counter closed flat at $1.42 on Wednesday.

AEM Holdings: The mainboard-listed group has acquired California-based DB Design Group for US$3.3 million, funded by cash and an issuance of AEM shares worth US$600,000. The stock closed at $3.58 on Wednesday, down $0.19 or 5 per cent, before the announcement.

iFast Corp: The digital bank hopeful on Thursday reported a net profit of $4.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, a surge of 84.7 per cent from $2.5 million a year ago. iFast shares fell $0.06 or 3.2 per cent to close at $1.79 on Wednesday.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): Even as its distributable cash flow increased 35.8 per cent, KIT posted a flat DPU of 0.93 cent for its second quarter. Units of KIT closed 0.9 per cent or 0.5 cent lower at 53.5 cents on Wednesday, before the results were released.

AIMS Apac Reit: Gross revenue and net property income fell for its first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to an estimated provision for waiver of rent of about $2.6 million, and lower contributions from 1A International Business Park and 20 Gul Way. Its DPU shrank by 20 per cent to two cents for the quarter, from 2.5 cents a year ago. The counter ended $0.01 or 0.8 per cent lower at $1.21 on Wednesday.

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE): The Reit's manager posted a second-quarter DPU of 1.56 US cents, 4 per cent higher than a year ago. KORE units finished down 0.7 per cent or 0.5 cent at 67.5 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit): Its DPU plunged by 79.5 per cent to 0.44 cent for the second quarter, compared to 2.15 cents a year ago. Although bleak, these figures were in line with the Reit manager's profit warning on July 20. First Reit closed at 66.5 cents on Wednesday, down 2.5 cents or 3.6 per cent, before the results announcement.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group's corporate venture arm - SPH Ventures - led a US$3.5 million Series A funding round for crowd influencer marketing start-up Partipost, the start-up announced on Thursday. Shares of SPH closed at $1.20 on Wednesday, down $0.02 or 1.6 per cent.

Far East Orchard: The mainboard-listed group expects to report a net loss for H1 2020, mainly weighed down by losses from the hospitality business, which has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter closed at 99.5 cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.5 per cent.

Hong Leong Asia: Hong Leong Asia has hired Stephen Ho Kiam Kong as chief executive officer (CEO) and director. His appointment as director takes effect from Aug 3 and he will assume full responsibilities as CEO from Aug 17. The mainboard-listed stock closed at 49 cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent or 1 per cent.