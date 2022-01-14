Singapore start-up Sesto Robotics gets $7.7m funding

Autonomous technology start-up Sesto Robotics has pocketed US$5.7 million (S$7.7 million) funding from Seeds Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, venture capital fund manager Trive, and German-based machinery equipment group World Trading Innovation (WTI).

"Having WTI as a strategic investor at this stage of our company's development helps us to expand into the important European and German market that is the home of Industry 4.0," said Sesto chief executive officer Ang Chor-Chen in a statement yesterday.

Sesto will also use the funds to develop its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) capabilities and digital marketing.

Based in Singapore, Sesto designs and manufactures robots for automated-delivery and material-handling processes in manufacturing, healthcare and commercial facilities.

Its previous investors include Singtel Innov8 and Temasek-owned investment firm Heliconia Capital Management, which together invested $4 million in Sesto's Series A round in 2018.

Last May, the company partnered German-based automation specialist Baumuller Anlagen-Systemtechnik to take Sesto's flagship AMR, the Sesto Magnus, to Baumuller's customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, the company launched Sesto HealthGuard, a self-navigating robot that can disinfect facilities while manoeuvring around tight places and avoiding obstacles and people.

In response to growing concerns over environmental infection and community spread with the outbreak of Covid-19, Sesto's team conceptualised the product in less than four weeks by integrating the disinfectant unit on its industry-adopted mobile robot platform.

The robotics company is a spin-off from Hope Technik, a Singapore-based engineering firm that builds drones and firefighting robots, which also counts Singtel Innov8 and Heliconia as its backers.

Following this funding round, Trive founder and managing partner Christopher Quek was appointed director of Sesto.

