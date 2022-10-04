Singapore should consider a standby diesel fuel facility to boost energy security

SINGAPORE - The Republic should consider setting up a strategic reserve facility for diesel, an important alternative fuel for power generation, industry sources said.

Power security has emerged as a key issue in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, and has once again turned the spotlight on energy security here in Singapore, which depends on imported natural gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs.

Singapore relies on piped natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia. Since 2013, it has been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to further boost its energy security, via the terminal it launched in 2013. The country gets its LNG from a number of sources including from the United States, Qatar, and Australia.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) had told The Straits Times in August that the power generating units which run on gas as the primary fuel are also designed to use diesel as a back-up fuel.

The units have the ability to "hotswitch" to diesel in the event of any gas supply disruption to ensure power supply continuity.

Mr Jorge Montepeque, chief executive of consultancy Global Markets, said while the move to build diesel inventories did not make commercial sense considering the current market structure, it would be prudent for Singapore to do this at a national strategic level because of the uncertainty surrounding global energy supply.

"The blowing up of the gas pipelines in Europe shows us that there is no assurance of forward supply, meaning we cannot assume that supply will be available in the future when you want it," said the oil industry veteran, who designed how the global oil market is priced and traded over a 27-year career at S&P Global Platts.

Mr Montepeque, who was also formerly head of origination for Italian oil producer ENI, said: "Every single supply source is now technically at risk, so it is only prudent for a government or a sovereign state to have its own inventories and be prepared in the event of a widening war."

European Union states, once heavily reliant on Russia for energy supply, are now trying to find alternative gas supplies. The EU has ascertained that major leaks from two key gas pipelines running deep in the Baltic Sea last weekwere the result of sabotage.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were not pumping gas to Europe but had gas in them when the leaks were found, have been flashpoints in an energy stand-off between the West and Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.

Because of rising gas prices and constrained supply, demand for diesel, a heating fuel commonly used during the winter, is now expanding.

More than 40 per cent of Europe's diesel supply comes from Russia, but stinging sanctions and an impending embargo on December 5 and then in February is expected to further choke off supply. The sanction coming into play in December will be for Russian crude exports, while the February embargo will cover refined petroleum products such as diesel and fuel oil.

Mr John Driscoll, managing director of consultancy JTD Energy Services, said front-loading diesel supply now was probably a smart move for Singapore, should it decide to establish a reserve fuel facility at a national level.