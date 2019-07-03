Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2% to 3,365.61

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (July 3), with the Straits Times Index dipping 5.19 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,365.61 as at 9.03am.

This came despite US stocks finishing a choppy session higher overnight, with the S&P 500 at a second straight record. The S&P 500 turned positive in afternoon trade and eventually closed up 0.3 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 per cent, and the Dow finished 0.2 per cent higher. Over in New York, however, petroleum-linked shares tumbled with oil prices on Tuesday.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 46, after about 58.3 million shares worth $82.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore lost 1.1 per cent, or one cent to $0.925, with 10.3 million shares traded, while ESR-Reit gained 1.9 per cent, or one cent to $0.535, with 8.1 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust which rose 1.4 per cent, or three cents to $2.20, and Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) which tumbled 5.2 per cent, or eight cents to $1.46.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday before the market opened, SembMarine noted that it has cooperated fully with the Brazilian Federal Police after a search warrant was executed on its subsidiary in Brazil. The search warrant was in connection with ongoing investigations related to Operation Car Wash in Brazil, the country's biggest anti-graft crackdown which sent former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail.