Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday (April 24), with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.59 points to 3,575.95 as at 9.04 am.

About 41.4 million shares worth S$103 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.49 per share.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev, which rose S$0.015 to S$0.820 with 7.5 million shares changing hands. Reuters reported on Monday evening that shareholders of Sabeco, Vietnam's largest brewer, had voted to bring aboard three representatives from majority stakeholder ThaiBev onto its own board.

Other actives included Ezion down by S$0.004 to S$0.166 with 3.35 million shares traded and OCBC Bank, also down S$0.13 to S$13.57 with 2.01 million shares changing hands.

Losers outnumbered gainers 67 to 55.

Overnight, Wall Street ended mixed on Monday as concerns about soft smartphone demand weighed on tech stocks and pulled the Nasdaq lower while earnings optimism protected against deeper losses.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite lacklustre trading on Wall Street, as a lower yen boosted exporters.