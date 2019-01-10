Singapore shares open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.1% to 3,153.82

SINGAPORE - SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday (Jan 10), with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.25 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,153.82 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 52, after about 57.5 million shares worth $98.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 1.9 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 5.1 cents, with 13.2 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Jardine C&C which rose 1.3 per cent, or $0.48 to $36.75, and OCBC which fell 0.4 per cent, or five cents to $11.56.