Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4% to 3,252.57

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday (July 19) on the back of a strong earnings season in the US, with the Straits Times Index advancing 12.07 points to 3,252.57 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 44, or about eight up for every five down, as some 27.5 million shares worth $87.7 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was CapitaLand, which rose $0.03 or nearly one per cent to $3.140 with 4.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Wheelock Properties with 2.44 million shares traded at $2.14, jumping 23 per cent, and OCBC Bank with 1.1 million shares traded at $11.19, up 0.4 per cent.

Among active index stocks, DBS Bank added $0.12 or 0.5 per cent to $25.98, while Venture shed $0.52 or 3.1 per cent to $16.37.

In New York overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 500 rose Wednesday following a trove of mostly good earnings that outweighed rising anxiety over trade wars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 per cent to finish the session at 25,199.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 per cent to 2,815.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined by a hair to 7,854.44 after closing at a fresh record on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending a winning streak as risk appetite grows on investor confidence in the US economy.