Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.8% to 3,604.07

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.8 per cent higher on Monday (April 30), with the Straits Times Index moving up 26.86 points to 3,604.07 as at 9.03 am.

About 138.5 million shares worth S$344.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.49 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Magnus Energy, which was flat at S$0.001 with 15.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Jiutian Chemical.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up S$0.19 or 1.39 per cent to S$13.84, and DBS Bank, up S$0.60 or 2 per cent to S$30.60. DBS on Monday morning saw its first-quarter net profit beat expectations, with a 26 per cent rise to S$1.52 billion from the previous year, as total income increased 16 per cent to S$3.36 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 76 to 41, or about two up for every one down.

Japanese markets will be closed for public holidays on Monday, Thursday and Friday, with China exchanges shut on Monday and Tuesday.