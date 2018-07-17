Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday, STI up 0.23 point to 3,233.02

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened flat on Tuesday (July 17) with the Straits Times Index up 0.23 point to 3,233.02 at 9.05am as Asian markets opened mixed with investors evaluating whether the US corporate earnings season can deliver on high expectations against a backdrop of trade tensions.

About 27 million shares worth $50 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.83 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 58 to 44.

As at 9.07am, the most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which fell $0.005 to $0.875 with 3.96 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Ezion Holdings.

Among active index stocks, DBS was down $0.01 at $25.86, while Singtel was down $0.01 or 0.3 per cent at $3.25.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 per cent at 25,064.36 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 per cent to 2,798.43, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent to 7,805.72.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as at 9.30am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index dropped 0.3 per cent.