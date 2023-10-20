Singapore shares finish lower on Friday, STI down 0.7%

The mood left the Straits Times Index down 0.7 per cent, or 22.91 points, to 3,076.69 and 3.4 per cent lower for the week. PHOTO: ST FILE

Yong Hui Ting

Updated
4 sec ago
Published
42 min ago

SINGAPORE – Local shares ended a dismal week moored firmly in the red on Friday, amid widespread regional losses on the back of persistent concerns over United States interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

The sombre mood left the Straits Times Index down 0.7 per cent, or 22.91 points, to 3,076.69 and a painful 3.4 per cent lower for the week.

Losers well-outstripped gainers 341 to 256 in the broader market on trade of 1.5 billion shares worth $1.1 billion.

Key regional bourses fared no better, led by South Korea’s Kospi, down 1.7 per cent, and the ASX 200 in Australia, which slipped 1.2 per cent to end 2.1 per cent lower for the week.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai bourse both shed 0.7 per cent while the Nikkei in Tokyo dropped 0.5 per cent.

The declines came after the three key indexes on Wall Street fell by between 0.7 per cent and 1 per cent overnight following conflicting signals on interest rates from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes noted that rising bond yields in the US and heightened political tensions continued to weigh on market sentiment.

“Investors will be reluctant to take on stock market risk while opting for the safety of last resort hedges like the Vix (the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Volatility Index), oil and gold,” he said.

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit was the STI’s top loser, plunging 2.8 per cent to $2.48, while Keppel Corp was the leading gainer, up 1.3 per cent to $6.33 after the firm’s positive market update on Thursday.

Seatrium, the most heavily traded counter on Friday, closed flat at 11.7 cents after 415.2 million shares changed hands.

All three local banks finished in negative territory. DBS fell 0.3 per cent to $33.08, UOB dipped 0.4 per cent to $27.76 and OCBC shed 0.3 per cent to $12.79. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
Singapore shares close Thursday lower amid global gloom, STI down 1.2%
Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s close, STI down 1.1%

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top