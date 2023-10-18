Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s close, STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE Local shares reversed yesterday’s gains to finish well down despite data from China that exceeded market forecasts and hopes for diplomatic efforts to rein in the Middle East crisis

The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 35.21 points or 1.11 per cent to 3,136.62 on Wednesday, with losers outnumbering gainers 354 to 231 on trade of 1.2 billion shares worth $943 million.

Markets across the region mostly finished higher after stocks on Wall Street closed largely flat overnight on news that government bond yields hit fresh decade-plus highs.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added a modest 0.01 per cent, the Kospi rose 0.1 per cent, the ASX 200 gained 0.3 per cent and Malaysia’s KLCI closed up 0.1 per cent.

The Hong Kong and Chinese bourses went the other way, with the Hang Seng down 0.2 per cent while Shanghai stocks dropped 0.8 per cent.

This comes after China’s third-quarter GDP data showed a 4.9 per cent improvement year on year, lower than the second quarter’s 6.3 per cent expansion, but higher than analyst expectations.

The Chinese market could be in for a bumpy recovery, said Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana, given that the property-sector overhang could still keep consumer and investment confidence weak.

“Adding to downside risks are also the expanded US chip curbs and a deteriorating global growth outlook,” she added, noting that the yuan’s appreciation could be short-lived as China’s momentum remained weak.

The top gainers on the Singapore bourse were United Overseas Insurance (UOI), UOB’s insurance subsidiary, and the Shanghai-headquartered electric vehicle maker Nio.

UOI rose 1.3 per cent to $6.20; Nio added 0.6 per cent to US$8.49.

Jardine Matheson fell for a third straight day, down 1.2 per cent to US$41.86.

All three local banks also ended in negative territory. OCBC fell 0.9 per cent to $12.95; UOB dipped 0.7 per cent to $28.10; and DBS finished 0.3 per cent lower at $33.35. THE BUSINESS TIMES