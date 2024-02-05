Singapore shares fall amid signal of slower-than-expected US rate cuts; STI down 1.4%

SINGAPORE - Shares in Singapore ended Feb 5 in the red, after United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee is unlikely to make a rate cut in March.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) finished at 3,134.29, down 1.4 per cent, or 45.48 points.

Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 351 to 241, as 1.85 billion securities worth $1.25 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were mostly down. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index inched down 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi Composite Index shed 0.9 per cent. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 per cent.

The falls came as investors grappled with Mr Powell’s latest comments implying fewer rate cuts in 2024. The Fed’s head said in an interview aired on Feb 4 that the central bank wanted to see more data on inflation “moving sustainably down to 2 per cent”.

Meanwhile, robust US jobs data on Feb 2 showed non-farm payrolls increasing by 353,000 in January, beating expectations.

Mr Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities, said nearly two-thirds of the job additions are from the government and healthcare sectors. “These jobs are growing at almost triple their pre-pandemic pace,” he added.

At home, the top gainer on the STI was Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings, which rose 2.3 per cent, or 92 US cents, to US$41.68.

Real estate investment trust Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the index, after it lost 5.5 per cent, or eight cents, to end at $1.38.

Local banking stocks ended lower on Feb 5. DBS Bank declined 1.2 per cent, or 37 cents, to $31.85, while OCBC Bank fell 1.5 per cent, or 19 cents, to $12.81. UOB contracted 0.8 per cent, or 23 cents, to $28.39. THE BUSINESS TIMES