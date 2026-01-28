Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The STI declined 13.68 points to 4,909.34, with just nine counters closing higher.

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares closed lower on Jan 28, with the Straits Times Index (STI) failing to sustain its momentum a day earlier amid a mixed showing regionally.

The 30-constituent blue-chip barometer declined 0.3 per cent or 13.68 points to 4,909.34, with just nine counters closing higher.

The trio of local banks ended the day mixed. DBS rose 0.5 per cent or 27 cents to $59.54, and UOB gained 0.7 per cent or 27 cents to $38.72. OCBC, which closed at a record high on Jan 27, fell 0.6 per cent or 13 cents to $21.29.

Jardine Matheson, which also hit a new high on Jan 27, was down 4.8 per cent or US$3.62 to US$72.66, making it the worst STI performer.

Seatrium was the index’s biggest gainer, with a 1.4 per cent or 3 cent increase to $2.12.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index – which tracks the performance of the 50 largest companies listed on the mainboard after the STI stocks – rose 0.5 per cent or 7.23 points to 1,505.1.

Across the broader market, gainers beat decliners 318 to 293 after nearly 1.6 billion securities worth $1.9 billion changed hands.

Pawnbroker ValueMax closed 1.7 per cent or two cents up at $1.18 – a 52-week high – amid bullish sentiment around bullion.

Gold breached the US$5,200 mark for the first time on Jan 28 after rising more than 3 per cent a day earlier, as the US dollar plunged to a near four-year low amid persisting geopolitical concerns.