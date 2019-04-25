Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,350.36

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Thursday (April 25), with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.36 per cent or 12.07 points to 3,350.36 as at 9.01am, after US markets fell overnight.

The S&P 500 slipped on Wednesday on a moxed bag of corporate results after ending the previous session with a record, and the Nasdaq failed to hold all-time highs reached earlier in the day.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 51 to 46, or about 10 securities up for every nine down, after 30 million securities worth $66.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Suntec Reit headed down 3.2 per cent or six cents to $1.83, with about seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM Holdings, up 4.8 per cent or five cents to $1.10; and Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co, which gained 4.3 per cent or 1.5 cents to $0.36.