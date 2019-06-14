Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.25% to 3,212.48

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Friday (June 14), with the Straits Times Index losing 8.18 points, or 0.25 per cent to 3,212.48 as at 9.01am.

This came despite Wall Street stocks rising overnight, led by gains in oil and gas companies after an incident involving oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman boosted oil prices.

On the Singapore bourse, advancers and decliners were evenly matched at 48 each, after 29.4 million securities worth $41.4 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Netlink NBN Trust traded flat $0.845, with 3.6 million shares traded, while Oxley gained 1.6 per cent or 0.5 cent to $0.325, with 1.5 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were mixed in the early morning trade, with DBS advancing 0.5 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents to $24.80, while OCBC lost 0.3 per cent, or three cents to $10.74, and UOB dipped 0.1 per cent, or three cents to $24.72.

Other active index stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust which fell 1.4 per cent, or three cents to $2.05, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which lost 1.2 per cent, three cents to $2.57.