Singapore proptech start-up Ohmyhome gets $4m Series A funding

SINGAPORE - Ohmyhome, a Singapore-based property marketplace, announced on Thursday (Sept 20) it has raised $4 million in Series A funding led by Golden Equator Capital.

It will use the capital to deepen its presence in Singapore and expand its tech expertise. It also has plans to expand into Malaysia and Thailand.

Launched in September 2016 by sisters Rhonda Wong and Race Wong, Ohmyhome seeks to simplify how properties in Singapore are being transacted, through making housing transactions simpler, faster and more affordable. The platform facilitates do-it-yourself transactions, and offers fixed-rate agent services, as well as on-demand mortgage and legal services.

Since its launch, more than 2,000 homes have reportedly transacted through Ohmyhome, which represents a combined value of more than $850 million. The platform has also saved customers a total of $20 million in commission as of this month, said the start-up.

Other investors in this Series A round include individuals and family offices.