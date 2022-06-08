Singapore needs to develop self-sustaining workforce policies, says Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Singapore needs to develop self-reliance and self-sustaining workforce policies, said Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng.

Dr Tan is in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the International Labour Organisation Conference.

Speaking virtually at Nomura's annual investment forum on Wednesday (June 8), Dr Tan said another pandemic could hit and if there are border restrictions, Singapore will face labour issues again.

'If we don't build that resilience, if we don't build our own self-sustainability, then I think as a country, it will be very tough for us to be able to compete and survive," Dr Tan said.

To that end, he said the Government has made developing a strong Singaporean core in the workforce a key priority.

It is doing this by accelerating technology adoption and by equipping Singaporeans with skills for future jobs.

At the same time, Dr Tan acknowledged that there is a need for a diverse workforce which comprises both local and foreign workers.

Dr Tan said the Government recognises that the local workforce is insufficient to meet all the needs of businesses.

Hence, he said, it is essential that Singapore can attract the right foreign workforce who will bring in the skills that will complement the local workforce.

Mr Euben Paracuelles chief Asean economist at Nomura, said there is definitely a case to be made for complementing the Singapore core.

He said the workforce is ageing and some skills are highly specialised.

To address the challenge of an ageing workforce and to enable older Singaporeans who can and want to continue to work, the Government will raise the statutory retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

It has also introduced measures to help mid-career workers above the age of 40 to learn new skills so that they can switch careers, or re-enter the workforce.