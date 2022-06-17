Singapore, most Asian markets down on recession fears; Bank of Japan in focus

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Stocks fell in Asia on Friday (June 17) amid fears of an economic downturn as monetary policy tightens to fight high inflation.

Singapore stocks fell in early trade on Friday morning, tracking losses across global and regional markets.

The Straits Times Index was down by around 0.5 per cent to about 3,083 points at noon.

Japanese shares slid about 2 per cent, but China and Hong Kong managed to buck the regional trend with a steady performance. United States equity futures made modest gains after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest since December 2020.

Treasuries pared declines, taking the 10-year yield to about 3.22 per cent. The US dollar bounced from its worst two-day drop since 2020.

Markets are rounding off a week buffeted by interest rate increases, including the Federal Reserve's biggest move since 1994, a shock Swiss National Bank hike that energised the franc and the latest boost in British borrowing costs.

Japan, in contrast, stuck with monetary easing on Friday. But the Bank of Japan made a rare reference to the need to pay due attention to currencies. The yen - the weakest performer in the Group of 10 nations' basket of currencies this year - sank about 1 per cent against the dollar.

Doubts about the sustainability of the central bank's stance had stirred speculation of a potential policy surprise. Japan's 10-year bond yield hit 0.265 per cent earlier on Friday, the highest since 2016, challenging a curve control policy that seeks a cap of 0.25 per cent.

Rate hikes are draining liquidity, sparking losses in a range of assets. Global stocks face one of their worst weeks since the pandemic-induced turmoil of 2020. Investors are focused on "all of the half-empty things and how much narrower" the Fed's path is in trying to stick a soft landing, Ms Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg TV.

Spreads on US junk-rated corporate bonds hit levels last seen in 2020, a sign that investors expect economic woes to sap company performance.

Bitcoin fell towards the US$20,000 level.

Oil wavered as traders weighed the prospect of slower economic growth against tight supplies, while gold pared a rally.