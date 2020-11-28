Singapore market ends week on a weak note

Singapore shares ended the week in negative territory, marking the third consecutive day of declines. The local stock market saw a directionless trading session, as the United States market's closure due to Thanksgiving gave investors little in terms of news and updates.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.06 per cent to 2,855.82 yesterday. Advancers outnumbered decliners 240 to 187, after 1.67 billion securities worth $1.08 billion changed hands.

Investor sentiment took a hit from a 9.5 per cent year-on-year decline in receipts in the third quarter this year.

Among the 30 constituent stocks, Sembcorp Industries was the top advancer, adding 2.2 per cent to end the day at $1.88.

Supermarket and convenience store operator Dairy Farm was the biggest loser. The counter fell 3.5 per cent to US$4.09. Other decliners included members of the Jardine group of companies. Jardine Matheson Holdings closed 2 per cent lower at US$52.90, while Jardine Strategic Holdings lost 3.2 per cent to US$23.90.

The trio of lenders ended the day mixed. DBS Bank gained 0.7 per cent to $25.68, OCBC Bank rose 0.8 per cent to $10.15, but United Overseas Bank lost 0.04 per cent to end at $23.06.

Among STI counters, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most heavily traded, with some 39.3 million shares changing hands. The stock closed 1.1 per cent lower at 92 cents.

Across the region, markets finished the week mostly in the black. The Nikkei 225 closed 0.4 per cent higher, while the Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. The Jakarta Composite Index and SSE Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. Only the KLCI bucked the trend, closing 0.3 per cent lower yesterday.