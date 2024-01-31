Singapore manufacturing, services firms remain hopeful for first half of 2024: Surveys

SINGAPORE - More local manufacturers are optimistic about business conditions in the first half of this year, while sentiment among services firms moderated though they remained positive, separate surveys showed on Jan 31.
A net weighted balance of 10 per cent of manufacturing firms anticipate an improved business situation for the January to July period, according to a poll by the Economic Development Board (EDB). This is higher than the 7 per cent figure in its previous quarterly survey.
EDB said the recovering global semiconductor industry is expected to lend a boost to demand, even amid continued geopolitical and economic challenges.
For the services sector, a net weighted balance of 5 per cent of firms expect a more favourable business outlook, down from the 9 per cent in the previous survey, the survey by the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat) showed.
Among manufacturers, the electronics cluster emerged as the most optimistic.
“This positive sentiment is largely led by the semiconductors segment, which anticipates a gradual recovery in demand as inventory levels in the end markets normalise alongside robust demand for AI-related chips,” EDB said.
The transport engineering cluster had a net weighted balance of 14 per cent of firms predicting positive business conditions to continue, led by the marine and offshore engineering segment, which continues to see robust orders from the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.
Firms in the aerospace segment also expect sustained demand for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul activities on the back of strong global and regional air travel demand, EDB said.
In the precision engineering cluster, a net weighted balance of 8 per cent of firms were upbeat. Firms expect improved orders for semiconductor-related equipment and bonding wires.
But when it comes to output, a net weighted balance of 6 per cent of manufacturers expect lower output in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. All clusters except transport engineering and chemicals project a lower level of production, EDB noted.
In the electronics industry, semiconductor makers expect a seasonally weak first quarter, while firms in the computer peripherals and data storage segment project lower output amidst continued weakness in consumer electronics demand.
Firms in the biomedical manufacturing industry also expect output to contract. The pharmaceutical and medical technology segments project a sequential decline due to a different product-mix and lower export orders.
Conversely, in the transport engineering industry, aerospace segment anticipates more aircraft engine repair jobs from commercial airlines, while the marine and offshore engineering segment foresees a higher level of activity in the shipyards.
In addition, the specialties segment in the chemicals industry expects higher output due in part to increased capacity, while the other chemicals segment anticipates higher output of flavours and fragrances to meet regional demand.
In the general manufacturing industry, firms in the printing and miscellaneous industries segments are concerned about higher operating costs, with printing companies expecting fewer print jobs due to digitalisation and those in miscellaneous industries projecting lower output in batteries and paperboard containers and boxes.
As for manpower, a majority of companies in the manufacturing sector expect employment levels in the first quarter of 2024 to remain similar to the fourth quarter of 2023, with the biomedical industry the most optimistic and the precision engineering the least.
When it comes to export orders, most firms reported no limiting factors that would affect their obtaining of export orders in the first quarter of 2024.
The top two issues that they thought could be challenges are price competition from overseas competitors and political or economic conditions abroad, such as geopolitical tensions or conflicts and inflationary pressures, EDB said.
Over in the services sector, hoteliers expect an increase in tourist arrivals for leisure and business purposes, and the expected growth in the number of meeting, conference and exhibition events and concerts contributed to the positive sentiments of firms within the industry, Singstat said.
Retailers are also positive, with the anticipated increase in shopping activities during the Chinese New Year period as well as the disbursement of a larger amount of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January.
The finance and insurance industry expects a pick-up in their businesses as payment service providers attributed their positive sentiments to the rise in e-commerce spending.
However, the transportation and storage industry expects business conditions to be challenging for the next six months. Water transport firms highlight reduced market demand amid economic uncertainties, while food and beverage operators are less optimistic for the first six months of 2024, compared with the last six months of 2023, which coincided with the year-end holiday and the festive season.
Overall, the majority of the industries in the services sector still foresee higher revenue for the first quarter of 2024.