Singapore manufacturing, services firms remain hopeful for first half of 2024: Surveys

SINGAPORE - More local manufacturers are optimistic about business conditions in the first half of this year, while sentiment among services firms moderated though they remained positive, separate surveys showed on Jan 31.

A net weighted balance of 10 per cent of manufacturing firms anticipate an improved business situation for the January to July period, according to a poll by the Economic Development Board (EDB). This is higher than the 7 per cent figure in its previous quarterly survey.

EDB said the recovering global semiconductor industry is expected to lend a boost to demand, even amid continued geopolitical and economic challenges.

For the services sector, a net weighted balance of 5 per cent of firms expect a more favourable business outlook, down from the 9 per cent in the previous survey, the survey by the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat) showed.

Among manufacturers, the electronics cluster emerged as the most optimistic.

“This positive sentiment is largely led by the semiconductors segment, which anticipates a gradual recovery in demand as inventory levels in the end markets normalise alongside robust demand for AI-related chips,” EDB said.

The transport engineering cluster had a net weighted balance of 14 per cent of firms predicting positive business conditions to continue, led by the marine and offshore engineering segment, which continues to see robust orders from the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.

Firms in the aerospace segment also expect sustained demand for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul activities on the back of strong global and regional air travel demand, EDB said.

In the precision engineering cluster, a net weighted balance of 8 per cent of firms were upbeat. Firms expect improved orders for semiconductor-related equipment and bonding wires.

But when it comes to output, a net weighted balance of 6 per cent of manufacturers expect lower output in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. All clusters except transport engineering and chemicals project a lower level of production, EDB noted.

In the electronics industry, semiconductor makers expect a seasonally weak first quarter, while firms in the computer peripherals and data storage segment project lower output amidst continued weakness in consumer electronics demand.

Firms in the biomedical manufacturing industry also expect output to contract. The pharmaceutical and medical technology segments project a sequential decline due to a different product-mix and lower export orders.

Conversely, in the transport engineering industry, aerospace segment anticipates more aircraft engine repair jobs from commercial airlines, while the marine and offshore engineering segment foresees a higher level of activity in the shipyards.