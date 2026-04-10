Singapore-listed Olam Group CEO, CFO to step down, focus on Saudi-backed Olam Agri

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Mr Sunny Verghese, who co-founded Olam nearly four decades ago, will relinquish his role as group CEO but will remain chief executive of Olam Agri.

SINGAPORE – Olam Group’s co-founder and veteran chief executive Sunny Verghese will step down in April , in a major leadership reshuffle at the Singapore-listed conglomerate.

Mr Verghese, who will be replaced as group CEO by turnaround expert Gautam Wadhwa, will remain CEO of Olam Agri Holdings, in which state-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) first bought a stake in 2022. In 2025, SALIC agreed to boost that holding to 80 per cent, with three years to exercise a call option for the remainder.

Mr Verghese, who co-founded Olam nearly four decades ago, will relinquish his role as group CEO at the conclusion of its annual general meeting on April 27, the company said in a bourse filing on April 10.

Chairman Lim Ah Doo will also step down then. Chief financial officer (CFO) N Muthukumar will exit, joining Mr Verghese to help run Olam Agri as chief operating officer, a role he has held since March 2025.

Olam will appoint Mr Venkataraman Krishnan as its new group CFO, while deputy chair Yap Chee Keong will take over as chairman.

The company also plans to appoint a lead independent director from its existing board and will add another in the second half.

The changes reflect the board’s commitment to “strengthening its corporate governance and transparency standards”, Olam said in a statement.

Olam Agri, which trades bulk grains and makes everything from edible oils to pasta, was created in a rejig of Olam’s structure in 2020.

Olam Agri later pursued initial public offerings for it in both Singapore and Saudi Arabia, but regulatory bottlenecks delayed those plans. The same year, Olam created ofi, its food ingredients business.

Olam Group is pressing ahead with a plan to split into three distinct units: Olam Agri, ingredients maker ofi, and Remaining Olam Group. The restructuring aims to simplify the corporate structure, reduce debt levels and give investors clearer visibility into each business segment. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS