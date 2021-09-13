Singapore furnishing firms flourish in Africa

SINGAPORE - Firms that deal with furnishings and paints have reaped gains from forays into Africa.

SMJ Furnishings, which started in Singapore in 1988, participated in a trade mission to Ghana and Cote d'lvoire in 2016 that generated opportunities.

The firm manufactures carpet tiles, broadloom carpets and luxury vinyl tiles.

Mr Lincoln Lim, business director for global markets, said: "With market research done over time, SMJ learnt that many flooring products available in Africa are imported in from Europe and Middle Eastern countries, with little manufacturing presence within Africa.

"SMJ is able to provide more variety of designs and colour options to clients with an Asian perspective."

One challenge is the long transit time of ocean freight but with more Asian countries venturing to the region, more vessels could ply the route and bring costs down, he noted.

"While SMJ may be more established in Asia, we were starting from scratch in Africa," Mr Lim said.

"But the journey has been rewarding so far as SMJ experienced double-digit growth year on year over the past three years."

Paint company Gush is also looking to engage countries in North Africa and Ghana.

Chief commercial officer Muhamad Imran Abdul Rahman said: "Technology and urbanisation will be the key drivers of opportunities in these areas. Backed by sizeable local and foreign investments, we can expect that these changes will take place in the coming years, and we want to be the first movers to leverage on these opportunities."

The demand for commercial and residential real estate is also booming due to a huge accommodation shortage. Meanwhile, the appetite for green and eco-friendly products and services is growing quite rapidly, and Gush is looking to tap this trend with its sustainable offerings, he said.