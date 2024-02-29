Singapore Flyer owner Straco bounces back to the black

SINGAPORE - A strong recovery in visitor arrivals at all its businesses in China and Singapore saw mainboard-listed tourism attractions operator Straco bounce strongly back to the black during the second half of 2023.

With all engines firing and a positive outlook for 2024, the cash-rich company also declared a dividend payout which is double that for 2022.

The company posted $19.3 million in profit for the July-December period, bouncing back from a $2.3 million loss during the corresponding period in 2022. Revenue for the second half of 2023 surged 158 per cent to $50.1 million, from $19.4 million a year earlier.

For the full year to December 2023, net profit came in at $25.7 million, a whopping reversal from a loss of $10.8 million in 2022. Revenue for the full year almost tripled to $82.1 million, from $28.2 million.

The results translated into earnings per share of three cents. Net asset value per share stood at 30.73 cents.

The company has proposed a final dividend of 1.5 cents, plus an additional 0.5 cent in special dividend. The total two-cent payout is double the one cent it paid for 2022.

Revenue generated by Straco’s China attractions such as the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Underwater World Xiamen and Lixing Cable Car in Xi’an saw significantly higher visitor arrivals during the July-December 2023 period as China’s domestic tourism posted a post-Covid recovery amid the summer holidays and National Day Golden Week holidays.

At home, Straco’s Singapore Flyer also reported higher revenue in the second half of 2023 compared with the second half of 2022, with a significant increase in ticket revenue from all segments as international tourist arrivals continued to recover and ride operations gradually returned to its normal operating hours.

Straco’s executive chairman Wu Hsioh Kwang noted that 2023 was the first year of post-pandemic recovery for the group, as the company’s China attractions saw a return of visitors and increased revenues, compared with the preceding year when prolonged closure or intermittent lockdowns affected normal operations.

“Overall visitor numbers to all our attractions were more than 70 per cent of pre-pandemic level in FY2019, and all attractions reported profits for the year,” he said.

The company said retail and F&B revenue increased substantially amid higher footfall, while net rental income from retail leases and event space rental as well as F1 revenue also increased.

The company said overall visitation to all its attractions totalled 2.06 million visitors for the second half of 2023, 216 per cent higher than the corresponding period of 650,000 visitors in the second half of 2022.

“Overall revenues from our attractions were significantly higher on substantial increase in visitor arrivals,” it said, noting that in the 2022 financial year, a prolonged closure of Shanghai Ocean Aquarium for more than three months and low visitor numbers to its China attractions amid intermittent lockdowns and strict Covid-19 measures had severely impacted visitor numbers and normal operations.

It added that rides on Singapore Flyer were also suspended for about three months due to a technical issue in FY2022.

The company generated net cash of $23.12 million from operating activities during the second half of 2023, compared with net cash generated of $4.46 million during the same period in the second half of 2022 when business volume in China was significantly lower due to the zero-Covid policy in China at that time.

The company had cash of $162.8 million at end-December 2023.