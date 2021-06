SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed tourism player Straco Corporation, which operates the beleaguered Singapore Flyer, has won a financial arbitration case that could have a significant impact on its bottom line for the current financial year.

In an announcement to the Singapore Exchange a few days ago, Straco said it had been awarded some $8.2 million with interest at 5.33 per cent per annum from April 26, 2018, until the date of payment.