Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea gaming app Free Fire: Sources

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Singapore has raised concerns with India about its ban of popular gaming app Free Fire, owned by technology group Sea, in the first sign of diplomatic intervention after the move spooked investors, four sources told Reuters.

After the ban, the market value of the New York-listed company dropped by US$16 billion (S$22 billion) in a single day, and investors worry India could extend it to Sea's e-commerce app, Shopee, which recently launched in the country.

The sources, who include two Indian government officials, said Singapore had asked Indian authorities why the app had been targeted in a widening crackdown on Chinese apps, even though Sea has its headquarters in Singapore.

Singapore had queried if the app "was banned unintentionally", said one of the Indian officials aware of the diplomatic initiative.

The concerns, raised with India's External Affairs Ministry, were routed to the information technology (IT) department that ordered the ban, the two Indian sources said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said they did not know how, and if, the Indian government planned to reply to Singapore's concerns.

Spokesmen for the Singapore Government and Sea did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment. India's IT department, its External Affairs Ministry and the office of the main government spokesperson also did not respond.

India blocked Free Fire this month among a group of 54 apps it believes were sending user data to servers in China, government sources told Reuters.

China responded by expressing serious concern and saying it hoped India would treat all foreign investors in a non-discriminatory manner.

In its response to the ban, Sea told Reuters at the time, "We do not transfer to, or store any data of our Indian users in, China," adding that it was a Singapore company that complied with Indian law.

India's initial ban of 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, came after a border clash with China in 2020, and was widened this month to a total of 321, with Free Fire among them.