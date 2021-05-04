Singapore Exchange website crashes, but bourse operator says trading 'is as per normal'

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) website suffered an outage around the 5pm market close on Tuesday (May 4), after intermittent technical difficulties for at least an hour.

When the trouble began, the bourse operator had no visibility on when the problem would be resolved, The Business Times understands.

Still, trading "is as per normal", said a later tweet from SGX, and the recovery process is now under way.

Mainboard-listed telco StarHub and office trust OUE Commercial Reit were among the companies due to release financial results on Tuesday. But the calendar is now on an unplanned break, as visitors to the website face an error message from Singapore-based Internet service provider Vodien.

SGX posted on Twitter at 5.23pm that "we are currently facing an issue with our website and are working to restore it ASAP (as soon as possible)". It added in an update at 6.08pm that "recovery is in progress".

"Site availability across all network providers will vary in the meantime and full restoration will be gradual," SGX said.

Users were asked to visit brokers' websites or "alternative sources" for price information and announcements by Singapore-listed issuers.