Singapore start-up Sendhelper raises $610,000 to launch jobs matching platform

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based technology company Sendhelper has raised $610,000 in seed funding, led by Captii Ventures.

The mobile e-commerce platform for services in Singapore enables individuals, service providers and households to book and pay for home services.

"The funding will be used for the purpose of growing their services across markets and launching Sendjobs, a B2B (business-to-business)platform which will focus on matching employers with jobseekers for non-executive positions in industries such as F&B (food and beverage), retail, hospitality, events, logistics and security," said Sendhelper in a press statement.

According to founder and chief executive officer Rupam Biswas, Sendhelper has chalked up over $2 million in sales since its launch, and has seen sales growth by three times in the last one year. He added: "Our experience in the B2C (business-to-consumer) services segment led us to discover that there was also a constant challenge for Singapore's employers to fulfil demand for manpower for non-executive positions.

"It has emerged as a major problem across the globe with the proliferation of the gig economy and the rapidly changing nature of jobs. Thus, we are taking advantage of this large opportunity to introduce Sendjobs and address the pain points of employers out there."

Seen as a LinkedIn for blue-collared workers, Sendjobs uses artificial intelligence (AI) to allow employers to identify suitable candidates to chat with, and hire.

"Employers can post as many jobs as they want for free and can hire as many employees at no extra cost; thus, reducing hiring costs by up to 90 per cent," the company stated in the statement.

Over the last five months, it has got 500 employers on board Sendjobs in Singapore. It now plans to launch Sendjobs globally as a professional networking platform.

Sendhelper also plans to expand into other markets in the future, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and South America.