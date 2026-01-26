Singapore dollar hits highest against US dollar in over 11 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox



SINGAPORE – The Singapore dollar climbed to its strongest level since October 2014 versus the US currency amid safe-haven flows, and with the nation’s central bank expected to leave its policy settings unchanged this week.

The Singdollar gained 0.3 per cent to 1.2684 per US dollar as the greenback came under renewed pressure on speculation about potential US involvement in Japanese foreign-exchange intervention.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to leave its exchange-rate settings unchanged at its meeting on Jan 29 as core inflation remains steady.

Rather than using interest rates as its main policy tool, MAS focuses on the currency’s nominal effective exchange rate – referred to as S$NEER – which it allows to move within a policy band.

Investors have been attracted to Singapore in recent years for its dividend-heavy stock market, AAA-rated bonds and relatively predictable government policy. The benchmark Straits Times Index is trading at a record high and the Singdollar is up about 6 per cent against the US currency over the last 12 months. BLOOMBERG