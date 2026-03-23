Singapore bonds beat out peers as other havens falter amid Iran war

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Singapore's bonds have also been boosted by the relative strength of the Singapore dollar, which is the best performer in Asia in 2026 after the Malaysian ringgit and Chinese renminbi.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s bonds have beaten all their developed-market peers in 2026 as the war in Iran has bolstered haven demand, and fund managers say they are still one of the safest places to be.

A Bloomberg index of Singapore sovereign debt has returned 0.8 per cent so far in 2026 , outperforming 13 other global counterparts, even as surging oil prices have buffeted most fixed-income assets. That sets them apart from many traditional havens such as US Treasuries and the yen that have declined.

Singapore has earned the reputation as a haven and may have “attracted capital inflows as foreign investors seek refuge during times of heightened geopolitical risk”, said Mr Wei Ming Cheong, a fund manager at Eastspring Investments in Singapore.

The relative outperformance of Singapore’s bonds is likely to continue, barring any sustained impact on the nation’s macro fundamentals, he said.

This is not the only time Singapore’s bonds have stood out. The securities beat all their developed-nation peers in the first half of 2025 during a sell-off triggered by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of higher global tariffs in April.

Part of the reason for the positive return has been the Singapore Government’s prudent financial management, according to Principal Asset Management.

“Singapore’s recent outperformance has been underpinned by its comparatively strong fiscal position relative to many developed‑market peers,” said Mr Howe Chung Wan, head of fixed income for Asia at Principal Asset in Singapore. This “has helped reinforce investor confidence at a time of heightened global uncertainty”, he said.

The island state’s bonds have also been given an extra tailwind by the relative strength of the Singapore dollar, which is the best performer in Asia in 2026 after the Malaysian ringgit and Chinese renminbi.

While quicker inflation is bad for bonds, any uptick in Singapore’s consumer price numbers, due out on March 23, may have a silver lining as it would increase expectations for policy tightening from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and support the local dollar.

“Singapore’s dollar should continue to outperform other Asian currencies on expectations of MAS policy tightening at the April meeting,” said Mr Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. BLOOMBERG