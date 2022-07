SINGAPORE - Singapore-based shipowner Berge Bulk is investing US$1 billion ($1.4 billion) over the next three years to hit its net-zero targets, said founder and chief executive James Marshall.

Mr Marshall told The Straits Times that the firm had started on its green drive from its inception in 2007 and had already cut emissions by 45 per cent, compared with 2008 levels, by 2020, well ahead of the recommended targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).