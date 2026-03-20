Singapore-based energy firm Sinolam files arbitration request against Panama

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The Sinolam case adds to a growing list of international legal challenges for Panama.

Houston - Singapore-based energy developer Sinolam International has filed for arbitration before a World Bank international court against Panama following the cancellation of its licence for a gas-fired power generation project, the company said on March 19.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes registered a request for arbitration proceedings on March 16, according to the tribunal’s records.

The arbitration is based on the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Sinolam added in a release.

The company said it had invested in the project, intended to build and operate a 441-megawatt plant to provide low-emission electricity for Panama, but in 2024, the government unilaterally cancelled the licence through regulatory action.

The arbitration request follows a separate US$4 billion (S$5.1 billion) lawsuit filed in 2026 by Sinolam LNG Terminal and Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power in a Virginia court against US-based utility AES Corp and InterEnergy Holdings.

In its complaint, Sinolam accused AES and its partners of anti-competitive conduct aimed at derailing Sinolam’s planned LNG terminal and the gas-fired power project in Colon, Panama.

AES in February said the claim lacked merit and that it was preparing its defense.

The Sinolam case adds to a growing list of international legal challenges for Panama.

Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings is also engaged in a high-profile arbitration process against the government over its port concessions on both ends near the Panama Canal. Panama Ports Company (PPC), a unit of CK Hutchison, said on March 16 the Panamanian government failed to meet a March 13 deadline to file its response in an international arbitration brought by the company before the International Chamber of Commerce.

PPC said Panama had sought a partial extension, claiming it was not ready to respond because it had not yet hired lawyers.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on March 19 called the PPC comments “outrageous and a lie,” adding that the government has already appointed international lawyers to defend Panama in the process. REUTERS