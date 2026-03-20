Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore-based energy firm Sinolam files arbitration request against Panama

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Sinolam case adds to a growing list of international legal challenges for Panama.

The Sinolam case adds to a growing list of international legal challenges for Panama.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

Houston - Singapore-based energy developer Sinolam International has filed for arbitration before a World Bank international court against Panama following the cancellation of its licence for a gas-fired power generation project, the company said on March 19.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes registered a request for arbitration proceedings on March 16, according to the tribunal’s records.

The arbitration is based on the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Sinolam added in a release.

The company said it had invested in the project, intended to build and operate a 441-megawatt plant to provide low-emission electricity for Panama, but in 2024, the government unilaterally cancelled the licence through regulatory action.

The arbitration request follows a separate US$4 billion (S$5.1 billion) lawsuit filed in 2026 by Sinolam LNG Terminal and Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power in a Virginia court against US-based utility AES Corp and InterEnergy Holdings.

In its complaint, Sinolam accused AES and its partners of anti-competitive conduct aimed at derailing Sinolam’s planned LNG terminal and the gas-fired power project in Colon, Panama.

AES in February said the claim lacked merit and that it was preparing its defense.

The Sinolam case adds to a growing list of international legal challenges for Panama.

Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings is also engaged in a high-profile arbitration process against the government over its port concessions on both ends near the Panama Canal. Panama Ports Company (PPC), a unit of CK Hutchison, said on March 16 the Panamanian government failed to meet a March 13 deadline to file its response in an international arbitration brought by the company before the International Chamber of Commerce.

PPC said Panama had sought a partial extension, claiming it was not ready to respond because it had not yet hired lawyers.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on March 19 called the PPC comments “outrageous and a lie,” adding that the government has already appointed international lawyers to defend Panama in the process. REUTERS

More on this topic
CK Hutchison’s Panama unit says state missed arbitration response deadline
Panama asks Chinese shipping giant Cosco to return to Canal
See more on

Singapore companies

Panama

Oil and gas sector

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.