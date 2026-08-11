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Singapore-based data firm DayOne ‘confidentially files’ for $6.4b IPO in US

The financing will accelerate DayOne’s expansion in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Finland and Spain, the company said.

NEW YORK – DayOne Data Centers has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

The Singapore-based data centre operator aims to list as early as the next quarter, the sources said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It has been considering raising around US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) from the IPO.

Bloomberg News reported previously that DayOne may target a valuation of about US$20 billion from the listing. Considerations are ongoing and details, including size and timing, may change, the people said.

DayOne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DayOne closed a US$4.5 billion Series C funding round in June, led by its biggest shareholders, Coatue Management and Hillhouse, and also including new backers ACHI Capital Partners and the Indonesia Investment Authority.

The financing will accelerate DayOne’s expansion in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Finland and Spain, the company said.

Since its inception in 2022, DayOne has secured more than 1.5 gigawatts of bookings for capacity in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Its investors also include China’s GDS Holdings, SoftBank Vision Fund and Citadel’s Ken Griffin.

Investor interest in data centres has been surging with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Australia’s Firmus Technologies said last week it received commitments for a US$2 billion investment round. Coatue was involved in that as well.

Switch and Nscale are among other data centre operators lining up IPOs in the US in 2026. BLOOMBERG