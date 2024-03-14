Singapore Airlines readies 10-year dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows

The 10-year dollar bond that could raise at least US$300 million (S$400 million). ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
SYDNEY - Singapore Airlines is preparing to issue a 10-year dollar bond that could raise at least US$300 million (S$400 million), according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Initial price guidance for the deal has been set at the 10-year US Treasury rate plus 150 basis points, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The size of the deal could reach US$500 million, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be identified discussing confidential information.

“At this juncture, a 10-year U.S. dollar bond issuance looks attractive,” a Singapore Airlines spokeperson said, adding the company regularly reviewed its funding requirements versus its existing cash position.

Orders worth more than US$1 billion have been lodged on March 14 by potential investors, a book message sent by the deal’s bankers showed. REUTERS

