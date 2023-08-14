Sim Leisure in talks to bring two more theme-park concepts to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed theme-park developer and operator Sim Leisure Group (SLG), which will relaunch the KidZania Singapore attraction on Sentosa next year, is also planning to introduce two new theme-park concepts to the local market.

These are SLG’s proprietary brand called ESCAPE theme parks, as well as a high-tech, cinematic storytelling experience known as Haven XR that uses virtual reality goggles to fully immerse visitors as they choose their own path in an 30-minute adventure movie.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, SLG executive chairman Sim Choo Kheng said the company is in talks with interested parties for both.

Datuk Sim, who was speaking after a handing-over ceremony of the KidZania Singapore site at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach at the end of July, said that the renovation of the site will create a refreshed KidZania 5.0 version, among the first few in the world to incorporate novel occupations. Children visiting the indoor theme park will be able to play the parts of technopreneurs and internet influencers, as well as eco-literacy specialists and environmentalists, for example.

“We want to stay relevant to inspire children as they role-play this new genre of occupations,” he said.

Describing KidZania as edutainment, Datuk Sim quipped that it is very much an Asian brand despite being conceptualised in Mexico, as the focus is on parents’ aspirations for their offspring. He said that the top-performing parks are located in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia. Meanwhile, SLG holds the KidZania license for all of Malaysia and Singapore.

“In Kuala Lumpur, often it is the parents who are queuing up for their kids to role-play as lawyers and doctors. Imagine their chagrin and dismay when their kids would rather play at the fun jobs, like being a window cleaner,” he chuckled.

Turning to the new projects, Datuk Sim said there are already ESCAPE parks in Malaysia. There is an indoor version at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya known as ESCAPE Challenge, while the outdoor version in Penang called ESCAPE Adventure Park includes a water park. The company is in the process of evaluating several sites in Singapore and is yet to finalise the locations.

He said these upcoming theme parks are aimed at an age group of 15 to 35, and they are also suitable for the corporate market, as they focus on character building and team bonding.

“At its core, it is designed for that kid in all of us, optimised for smiles, it is low tech, yet high fun,” he said.

Datuk Sim added that online shopping had changed the retail experience irreversibly and this means that shopping malls have to re-invent themselves to attract shoppers back.

“ESCAPE is becoming the new anchor tenant that large department stores used to be. It can attract footfall and the mall becomes a destination again,” he added.