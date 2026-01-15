Silver tumbles after Trump holds off on critical mineral tariffs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Silver tumbled as much as 7.3 per cent, after surging more than 20 per cent over the previous four sessions.

Singapore – Silver retreated sharply on Jan 15 – after surging to another record high the previous day – as the United States held off from imposing tariffs on imports of critical minerals.

The white metal tumbled as much as 7.3 per cent, while gold also dropped. Profit-taking may also be part of the decline in silver, after it surged more than 20 per cent over the previous four sessions.

Concerns about US tariffs on silver, along with platinum and palladium, were temporarily eased as US President Donald Trump said he would negotiate bilateral agreements to ensure adequate supplies of critical minerals. He floated price floors on imports – not just percentage-based tariffs – to develop supply chains, but did not rule out levies in future, according to a statement late on Jan 14.

“The order suggests the administration will take a more surgical approach in making future decisions,” Daniel Ghali, a senior commodity strategist from TD Securities, said in a note. That “significantly alleviates the fear of a broad-based approach that could have inadvertently impacted the underlying bars that underscore benchmark metals prices”, he said.

A broad metals rally sent silver and gold to fresh peaks on Jan 14, along with copper and tin, as investors turned to hard assets due to an array of geopolitical, economic and supply risks. Frenzied buying in China and the US, and a broader rotation into commodities have are bolstering demand.

Silver has been prone to sudden swings in recent weeks, with the metal’s 14-day exponential average true range, an indicator of market volatility, spiking. Much of that may be down to technical factors, rather than fundamental drivers.

“Much of what traders see on the screen reflects forced flows, margin dynamics, option hedging and short covering rather than genuine supply-demand price discovery,” Mr Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a social media post. “In this environment, technical levels lose reliability, stops are easily triggered, and even correct macro views struggle to survive short-term noise.”

Mr Trump’s renewed threats against the Federal Reserve have buoyed precious metals, reviving the “sell America” trade. The US’ seizure of Venezuela’s leader, the President’s repeated threats to take Greenland, as well as the precarious situation in Iran are also contributing to haven demand.

Silver fell 4 per cent to US$89.4433 an ounce as of 10.21am in Singapore. Gold declined 0.3 per cent to US$4,613.55. Platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.

Gold’s rally has legs beyond January, according to the latest Markets Pulse survey. While silver and copper have hit similar milestones, there are signs that flows into these metals are wavering as investors weigh the longevity of supply constraints. BLOOMBERG