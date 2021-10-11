SIA stock price soars amid news of Covid-19 Vaccinated Travel Lanes expansion

As widely expected, the stock of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and other airline related companies took off sharply on Monday (Oct 11) morning following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on Saturday that Singapore would start opening up its borders as the Republic moves to the endemic phase of living with Covid-19.

Interest in SIA was already obvious in the pre-opening "matching" phase, and it subsequently shot up by almost 9 per cent during the first half hour of trading to hit a high at $5.59.