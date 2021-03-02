SIA still best capitalised airline after $8 billion spend

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines remains the best capitalised carrier in the world despite spending S$8.1 billion since June.

As many of its biggest global rivals struggle to stay aloft, the national airline is sitting on around S$5.3 billion in cash.

SIA recently spent another S$1.1 billion, bringing to S$8.1 billion its total spending between June and the end of last month.

But it has raised S$13.4 billion since April 2020 via rights issues, mandatory convertible bonds and secured financing on aircraft.

It means that even after the latest draw-down, the airline still has cash reserves many rivals could only dream of. Emirates, for example has grounded 38 of its A380 super-jumbos and cancelled all orders for the Boeing 777x (an aircraft that SIA has just ordered). It has also asked all employees over 56 to retire.

Lufthansa plans to ground 72 planes, while closer to home, Thai Airways has filed for bankruptcy.

SIA - which is now putting more of its planes back into service following the pandemic - also has access to S$2.1 billion of credit lines, and can draw an additional S$6.2 billion of additional mandatory convertible bonds to be issued by July this year.

Its latest numbers show that the company used up some S$400 million over the last two months - translating into a cash burn of S$200 million a month. This is a significant improvement from the S$350 million a month it burned through between April and September

Last month, the company also announced that it had deferred some S$4 billion in capital expenditure by pushing back aircraft deliveries to beyond 2023 and changing the composition of its new plane orders. It is finalising sale-and-leaseback transactions with its lessors.

In a statement issued last night via the SGX, the airline said it had implemented several measures to cut spending and conserve cash since the start of the pandemic. It added: "These include staff measures such as pay cuts across the board and a staff rationalisation exercise, agreements with suppliers and partners to reduce costs and reschedule payments, the deferral of non-essential projects, and tight controls on discretionary spending. Collectively, these measures have significantly reduced both our operating and capital expenditure since March 2020."

SIA now has 64 aircraft on its passenger service routes. There are also seven freighters and 24 passenger planes doing cargo-only flights. It is also refurbishing its fleet of A380s for re-commisioning into service by next year.

It expects to run at 25 per cent of pre-Covid capacity by the end of April, up from under 5 per cent during middle of last year.

Judging by SIA's stock price, the market seems to be responding to the improving operating numbers.

SIA closed at $5.24 yesterday, its highest level since early May 2020. It has gained 19 per cent over the past week.