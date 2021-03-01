SIA shares soar 5.2% amid global airline stock rally

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday, amid a global airline stock rally, and with investors optimistic about travel restarting as vaccines are rolled out.

On the Singapore bourse, SIA shares jumped $0.26 or 5.2 per cent to $5.24 as at 4.29pm on Monday, with some 18.7 million shares changing hands.

One married deal took place before the market opened, with 132,500 shares traded at $4.981 each, according to ShareInvestor data.

K Ajith, director of Asia transport research at UOB Kay Hian, told The Business Times on Monday that SIA's market cap is now higher than pre-Covid levels.

"At current price, SIA would be trading at almost 1.2 times average FY22 and FY23's book value, and this is after treating the mandatory convertible bonds as equity. As for what's driving the price, I believe it is the global phenomena of fund flow into the sector, which has underperformed substantially," he added.

UOB Kay Hian has a "hold" recommendation and a target price of $4.47 on the counter.

That said, stocks in the airline sector "still have a long way to go" to make up the ground they lost in the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.

The Bloomberg World Airlines Index soared 15 per cent last month, but is 17 per cent below its 2020 peak, set in January before the coronavirus outbreak hit the world with full force.