SIA shares fall 28% in first day of ex-rights trading

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) shares sank on the counter's first day of ex-rights trading, ahead of the flag carrier's $8.8 billion fund-raising to see it through the coronavirus crisis.

The stock lost as much as 28.3 per cent, or $1.675, to $4.235 within the first minute of the opening bell on Wednesday (May 6). This is below the theoretical ex-rights price of $4.40 as announced by SIA in March.

It recovered slightly to trade at $4.66 as at 10.16am, down 21.2 per cent or $1.25 from Tuesday's closing price. About 16.3 million shares had changed hands by then, making SIA the most active counter by value, as well as one of the most heavily traded by volume on the Singapore bourse.

On Tuesday, the last day of cum-rights trading for the counter, SIA shares fell 0.7 per cent or $0.04 to close at $5.91.

The record date for the airline's rights issue is on Friday at 5pm.

SIA will raise $8.8 billion in gross proceeds through a three-for-two rights issue of shares and a 10-year mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issue.

This includes up to 1.78 billion new shares to be issued at $3 apiece to raise $5.3 billion. The issue price represents a discount of about 53.8 per cent to the last transacted price of $6.50 on March 25, the last trading day before the carrier proposed the cash call.

Under the bond issue, on the basis of 295 rights MCBs for every 100 existing shares owned, SIA will raise up to $3.5 billion. The zero-coupon bonds will be priced at $1 each.

On April 30, SIA shareholders voted in favour of the cash call at a virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM). They also approved a further issue of up to $6.2 billion of additional MCBs which may be issued within a 15-month period after the EGM to shore up liquidity if the Covid-19 pandemic drags on.