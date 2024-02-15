SIA, Sats among bigger companies in S’pore market poised to ride the Dragon

SINGAPORE - The Dragon is considered the most formidable and auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac. It is also associated with power, strength and good fortune. Could such good fortune be projected on the Singapore market in the Year of the Dragon?

In the first week of Chinese New Year, The Straits Times ran a spread of articles on several mid-cap companies which are run well, have strong balance sheets, deliver good earnings and pay generous dividends. There are other mid-caps that would share the same billing.

There are also some counters on the heavier end of the market’s spectrum which have done reasonably well to date but still show potential for more upside.

Singapore Airlines

One is Singapore Airlines, as post-Covid revenge travel shows no signs of abating, with high fares here to stay.

Monthly statistics released by SIA show increases in almost every matrix, except cargo. But even this will change as more and more cargo that was originally sea-bound through the Red Sea becomes air cargo as conflict in the Middle East continues.

The numbers were already suggesting this has started happening during the closing months of 2023, when freight tonne kilometre (FTK) numbers in October through November inched up 6 per cent against previous monthly averages in July-August. Cargo load factor during the October-November period rose compared to the preceding months.

Meanwhile, the Baltic Exchange Air Freight Index, representing cargo yields, rose an average 30 per cent during the October-December quarter of 2023.

SIA will report its third-quarter results for the October-December period on Feb 20.