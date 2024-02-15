SIA, Sats among bigger companies in S’pore market poised to ride the Dragon

SINGAPORE - The Dragon is considered the most formidable and auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac. It is also associated with power, strength and good fortune. Could such good fortune be projected on the Singapore market in the Year of the Dragon?
In the first week of Chinese New Year, The Straits Times ran a spread of articles on several mid-cap companies which are run well, have strong balance sheets, deliver good earnings and pay generous dividends. There are other mid-caps that would share the same billing.
There are also some counters on the heavier end of the market’s spectrum which have done reasonably well to date but still show potential for more upside.
Singapore Airlines
One is Singapore Airlines, as post-Covid revenge travel shows no signs of abating, with high fares here to stay.
Monthly statistics released by SIA show increases in almost every matrix, except cargo. But even this will change as more and more cargo that was originally sea-bound through the Red Sea becomes air cargo as conflict in the Middle East continues.
The numbers were already suggesting this has started happening during the closing months of 2023, when freight tonne kilometre (FTK) numbers in October through November inched up 6 per cent against previous monthly averages in July-August. Cargo load factor during the October-November period rose compared to the preceding months.
Meanwhile, the Baltic Exchange Air Freight Index, representing cargo yields, rose an average 30 per cent during the October-December quarter of 2023.
SIA will report its third-quarter results for the October-December period on Feb 20.
Boosted by strong travel demand, the carrier group booked a record $1.44 billion net profit for the half year to end-September, up 55 per cent from $927 million for the same six months a year ago. Operating profit came in at a record $1.55 billion, a 26 per cent jump. The company declared an interim dividend of 10 cents, amounting to $297 million in total payout.
With group passenger capacity closing-in on pre-Covid levels, the second-half results will likely be just as good, if not better. Expect the company to declare bumper dividends this year.
Sats
Staying with aviation, another company worth watching this year is ground-handling giant Sats.
As with SIA, Sats will be tracking closely the troubles in the Middle East and the accompanying supply chain disruption.
The Red Sea, the most important sea route between Asia and Europe, is being held hostage by Yemen-based Houthi group, which this week declared “victory” in their efforts to thwart commercial shipping through this waterway.
This could mean some of the sea-bound cargo will now have to be shipped via air.
Sats, which is now the world’s biggest ground handler following its purchase of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2023, could reap the benefits.
Sats has been a share price laggard since it announced its WFS purchase. Funding of the $1.8 billion acquisition has weighed down its balance sheet. But that is history now. With WFS now integrated into Sats, expect earnings momentum to start picking up this year. In time, the company could regain its reputation for its generous dividend payout.
Incidentally, another factor which could help Sats - and SIA - is the introduction of visa-free travel to Singapore for Chinese passport holders.
The Hour Glass
Another company worth watching is luxury timepiece retailer The Hour Glass (THG).
Despite all the volatility and uncertainty, the appetite for luxury goods remains strong worldwide.
Recently, European luxury names Hermes and LVMH reported record profits and gave very positive forecasts for 2024.
Meanwhile, exports of Swiss timepieces hit a record 27 billion Swiss francs (S$41 billion) in 2023, even as manufacturers raised prices. While watch exports are expected to stabilise this year, less mature markets such as India and other parts of Asia could still see significant growth, according to horology experts.
Listed Cortina Watch and THG will do very well.
THG has been buying back shares at every opportunity. After buying its own shares in 2023 all the way to up to $2.10 per share, it resumed buying recently at around $1.50 after the stock was knocked amid an earnings caution by European timepiece distributor Watches of Switzerland. When companies buy back their shares steadily, it sends a signal that its shares are hugely undervalued.
LHN
Rental properties in Singapore are in short supply. In an attempt to curb runaway prices, the Government has, for some years, been discouraging Singaporeans from buying second and third properties. An additional buyer’s stamp duty has been the main tool used to discourage buyers.
But if every buyer has only one property which is the family home, where is the rental property supply going to come from? Where will the guest workforce, be they blue or white-collar workers, stay? Even Singaporeans waiting for their HDB Build-To-Order flats need rental accommodation. Then there are students looking for long-term accommodation.
The Government has recently tried to address this lack of affordable rental options. Three out of five land sales conducted in December 2023 were allotted to building of accommodation for stays of three months or longer. About 2,000 interim rental flats are being allotted in Tanglin Halt. An occupancy cap for larger HDB flats and private residential properties has been relaxed from the current six unrelated persons to eight until end-2026.
This is where LHN comes in. The company specialises in space optimisation with its Colliwoo brand of affordable co-living spaces.
Since LHN bought its first property in 2020, the Coliwoo brand has grown to 2,100 keys - keys denote rooms in the hospitality industry. The company plans to add 800 rooms every year going forward.
Today, it is the largest operator of co-living apartments in Singapore. With earnings flowing in, LHN announced 3 cents in dividends in 2023.
Others are also ramping up their presence in this market. Recognising the rising demand for serviced apartments and co-living, CapitaLand Investment on Feb 15 announced a new US$600 million (S$808 million) private fund to expand its presence in this space.
Why share buybacks matter
There are many other value plays on the Singapore market. For example, Keppel has made a remarkably successful transition from a conglomerate to become a global asset manager. Blue-chip property play City Developments is oversold despite a vast array of assets under its umbrella.
Despite all the value to be had, the Singapore stock market has remained in the doldrums. How long this will continue is anyone’s guess.
The market’s average price-to-earnings (PE) multiple is 12.7 times, significantly lower than its three-year average of 20.1 times.
Meanwhile, over at Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq are at all-time highs. The average PE of the S&P 500 is now at 27.3 times.
Companies use their cash to do share buybacks when they feel that buybacks offer better value than using the cash for other opportunities. Share buybacks on the SGX in 2023 amounted to $743 million.
Given that companies are trading at discounts which collectively add up to billions of dollars, there could be an opportunity for savvy investors. This arises from the fact that stocks of some of the companies have dropped to such low valuations that their owners could start contemplating taking their companies private.
If the Singapore market remains in the doldrums, the number of privatisations will ultimately outpace new listings. From May 2022 to May 2023, the number of companies listed on the SGX has dropped from 665 to 643.
Given how attractive the valuations look, one would hope that investors will swoop down on some of these assets. If not, the pace of privatisations could pick up this year.